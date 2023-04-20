Hike of the Month: East Indio Hills Badlands

A locals’ favorite, this hike packs a lot into a moderate, 5.3-mile loop located off Golf Center Parkway in Indio.

After crossing some flats, you climb to the top of low hills. The trail traverses the San Andreas Fault, winding through slot canyons, sandy washes, and rock formations that are over a million years old. The few short boulder scrambles are easy. Switchbacks lead to a narrow ridge with spectacular views of the Salton Sea to the south and the windmills in Palm Springs to the west.

Bring a camera, hiking poles for stability on the ridge, and, of course, plenty of water.

Each month, we spotlight a Coachella Valley trail. Find more outdoor activity ideas here.