Hike of the Month: Painted Canyon & Ladder Canyon Loop

Nearby Mecca Hills contains spectacular slot canyons reminiscent of those found in Utah. The unpaved Painted Canyon Road leads to this moderate 4.5-mile loop, which requires squeezing through a few narrow passageways and scaling a series of ladders. The hike begins with a flat, easy stroll over sand through Painted Canyon; progresses through the more adventurous Ladder Canyon; then opens up along a ridgeline trail with great views before descending back into Painted Canyon and to the start. Bring plenty of water and be aware that there is ordinarily no cell phone service.

