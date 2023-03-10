Hike of the Month: South Lykken Trail

South Lykken Trail

Palm Springs’ steep and rocky South Lykken Trail offers a moderately challenging workout and a feast for the eyes. Regardless of which end you start from on the 4.5-mile trail, your first order of business will be zigzagging up roughly 1,000 feet to a set of picnic tables — a logical place to catch your breath. Then, as you traverse the ridge along the San Jacinto Mountains, you’ll likely see yellow brittlebush, flowering cactuses, bighorn sheep, and even a waterfall in Tahquitz Canyon. But this is no out-and-back hike; you’ll either walk back to your car on the road or call a friend or an Uber.

