Flower Power

When did you decide to make it a business?

Friends started asking me to make soap for wedding and baby showers. I posted photos on Facebook, and a couple of shopkeeper friends asked if I’d consider selling my soaps in their shops. I couldn’t believe it! That’s how my soaps wound up in gift shops at The Vintage Club and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.

What is your creative process?

I use all organic oils. It’s formulated to be a face soap. However, it’s also a moisturizing full-body soap. I use different clays and botanicals in my collections and varying essential oils to uniquely scent them. Pretty as they are, my soaps are meant to be used! They wear down smooth and have a lovely sheen.

How did you come up with your company name?

My sister again! I’d wear a serum she created, and people loved its wonderful scent. They’d ask where I got it and I’d say from my hippy sister. As my business grew, I knew I needed a name and one friend said, “You’ve already got one. You’re the Hippy Sister Soap Company!”

Karen Recommends

My all-time favorite is the restaurant Le Vallauris in Palm Springs. It is such a treat to go there. I love the atmosphere and the simple elegance.