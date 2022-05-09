The Stage is Set

Palm Springs High School students were set to perform at the Plaza Theater in February 1948, according to the Desert Sun. “Featuring tantalizing hula dancers, singing mutineers, and lovely mermaids… (in a) comic operatta about the gay adventures of a wealthy young college girl and her friends who cruise to the South Sea Isle of Cocos, because life has become rather dull at school. The gold detecting invention of Professor Molecule causes no end of laughs and adventure when it uncovers a band of mutineers who have been sleeping for 200 years. While the party tries to stall the pirates off about their lost treasure, the chaperone of the group decides to entertain them by teaching some the graceful ballet. The results must be seen to be appreciated.”

The “results” were supported by an array of teachers from the school that would be the envy of any curriculum today: “The orchestra is directed by Gustave Patzner. Stage scenery and sets have been constructed under the supervision of Andrew Lester and C.S. Collins, art and woodshop teachers. John Schwendiman, radio teacher, is head of the publicity; and Ralph Remy, commercial teacher, has charge of the ticket sales.”