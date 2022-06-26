Coming Around Again

“Palm Springs is the first place I remember,” says the wistful owner of a newly renovated vintage ranch home in Old Las Palmas. Every so often, her mid-1960s memories of childhood forays in the desert return in Technicolor flashbacks: doting older siblings, the neighbor’s pomegranate tree, a red wagon. At the time, her father was the head of the Palm Springs Desert Resorts Convention & Visitors Authority (now Visit Greater Palm Springs), but as complicated family dynamics would have it, she grew up in Pennsylvania, where she still lives today.

This isn’t just a story about restoring a home that had lost its architectural identity over decades of ill-conceived remodels. It’s also a tale about what it means for a person to return to the place of her earliest memories to set down roots for the future.

“I’m sure there’s some psychology there,” says the homeowner, a retired interior designer. “Palm Springs has always felt very comfortable and familiar.” In 2019, when she purchased the 3,166-square-foot house — an equidistant meeting point between family on the East Coast and in Australia — it was in its counterfeit Colonial phase, complete with foam crown molding and other ornate embellishments entirely inauthentic to crisp desert modernism. While the home’s native ranch style bore some aspects of the local architectural flavor (a simple silhouette, for example, and a southern orientation that beholds the San Jacinto Mountains), it was still something of an outlier in the landscape.