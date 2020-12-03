Making Spirits Bright

If you’ve limited your holiday cocktail repertoire to punch bowls full of sludgy eggnog or flutes of plain-Jane Champagne (not that we don’t appreciate a good glass of bubbly this time of year, of course), it might time to consider an upgrade.

After all, has there ever been anything more toast-worthy than the fact that 2020 is coming to an end? All you need is the right holiday-inspired aperitif to mark the celebration, which should absolutely last all month, if you ask us.

To prepare your bar for a merry season of sipping, we asked three local spirits experts to share recipes for their favorite wintertime tipples, equally perfect for a swanky soiree or quiet night in front the fire. Either way, you deserve a drink this December, so you might as well make it a festive and fabulous one.