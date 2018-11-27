T&T Innovation Kitchen

Palm Desert

Your foodie family members are going to love this shiny new space at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa that focuses on an ever-changing menu inspired by time and temperature (T&T) and encourages the hotel’s culinary talent to get creative with seasonal ingredients and interesting preparation methods. (Think green papaya with salted radish and pickled shrimp or the beef “tongue and cheek”). Cool-factor bonus: Guests access the intimate restaurant through the resort’s massive kitchen, speakeasy style. Dinner service (with a set price per person) takes place Friday and Saturday evenings only, and groups of up to eight can make reservations online. But if you’re looking to turn the space into your own private venue, the hotel will set it up any night of the week and develop a just-for-you menu tailored to your party’s tastes.

fb.com/timeandtemp

Copley’s on Palm Canyon

Palm Springs

Out-of-towners will quickly realize they’re not in Kansas anymore when they enter this distinctly Palm Springs eatery thanks to its major mountain views, year-round patio, and historic feel (the property dates back to 1947 and was once owned by Cary Grant). The trellis-covered stone front patio can host 12 guests or fewer at one long table or up to 34 at three tables. The patio’s wood-burning oven is often utilized for special menus including day boat scallops, overnight roasted cannellini beans, and tandoori chicken. Private groups can mix and match plates from the restaurant’s regular menu (no one ever seems to pass on those adorable ahi tacos in sesame shells) and set up a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres in the adjacent garden area with lounge seating, fire pit, and fountain. Got a bigger family? Copley’s can dedicate its larger patio located off the indoor dining room for up to 50 guests.

copleyspalmsprings.com