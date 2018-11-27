Whether you’ve got friends and relatives coming to town or you’re the one visiting, chances are you are going to want to enjoy a nice meal together. But maybe you want something a bit grander than just a nice meal — something complete with a glam private space, a chef’s table, or a customized tasting menu. Here are five venues that can help you pull it off. All have minimum spend requirements and must be booked ahead of time.
Mr. Lyons Steakhouse
Palm Springs
This swanky steakhouse has a newly refurbished conservatory with lush hanging ferns and glass doors that lead to a fire-feature-flanked terrace, which is perfect for larger groups. Smaller parties can gather in a private dining room just off the old Hollywood–style grand salon. A dedicated events planner and culinary director dream up menus around your whim — from a “12 Days of Christmas” theme to a nine-course wine-paired menu to a “Meat and Magnums” meal showcasing six cuts of steak with paired sauces and a magnum of wine. Yes, it’s a steakhouse, but the kitchen can also create vegan-friendly fare, like the elegant beet bourguignon … What a difference a letter makes.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY EIGHT4NINE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
The mod white aesthetic at Eight4Nine is exactly the blank canvas you’ll need to pull off that pinterest post.
Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
Palm Springs
Get ready to Instagram your hungry heart out during a dinner at this stylish staple in the Uptown Design District. Its three private rooms (and sprawling patio) are all as whimsical and wow-worthy as the main restaurant itself and each incorporates works by local artists. The Moroccan Room touts a giant teapot; the more intimate Gypsy Room can seat 14 to 20 guests at one long table; and the larger, patio-connecting Childers Room (named for photographer Michael Childers whose framed imagery dots the walls) is good for bigger groups — and may look familiar to Shahs of Sunset fans since it’s where stars Reza and Adam held their wedding reception.
Morgan’s in the desert
La Quinta
If you want to get an up-close-and-personal look at where the magic happens, Morgan’s at La Quinta Resort & Club can set up a special chef’s table smack inside the kitchen for two to six guests. You’ll work with staffers ahead of time to craft a tasting menu and the sky (along with your wallet!) is the limit. The team can create as many farm-to-table courses as you like with luxe ingredients such as caviar and truffles. Larger groups of up to 16 can be accommodated in the exclusive Grgich Room, named after legendary winemaker and part-time La Quinta resident Mike Grgich.
Copley’s on Palm Canyon delivers backyard vibes with a side of mountain views.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY COPLEY’S ON PALM CANYON
T&T Innovation Kitchen
Palm Desert
Your foodie family members are going to love this shiny new space at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa that focuses on an ever-changing menu inspired by time and temperature (T&T) and encourages the hotel’s culinary talent to get creative with seasonal ingredients and interesting preparation methods. (Think green papaya with salted radish and pickled shrimp or the beef “tongue and cheek”). Cool-factor bonus: Guests access the intimate restaurant through the resort’s massive kitchen, speakeasy style. Dinner service (with a set price per person) takes place Friday and Saturday evenings only, and groups of up to eight can make reservations online. But if you’re looking to turn the space into your own private venue, the hotel will set it up any night of the week and develop a just-for-you menu tailored to your party’s tastes.
Copley’s on Palm Canyon
Palm Springs
Out-of-towners will quickly realize they’re not in Kansas anymore when they enter this distinctly Palm Springs eatery thanks to its major mountain views, year-round patio, and historic feel (the property dates back to 1947 and was once owned by Cary Grant). The trellis-covered stone front patio can host 12 guests or fewer at one long table or up to 34 at three tables. The patio’s wood-burning oven is often utilized for special menus including day boat scallops, overnight roasted cannellini beans, and tandoori chicken. Private groups can mix and match plates from the restaurant’s regular menu (no one ever seems to pass on those adorable ahi tacos in sesame shells) and set up a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres in the adjacent garden area with lounge seating, fire pit, and fountain. Got a bigger family? Copley’s can dedicate its larger patio located off the indoor dining room for up to 50 guests.