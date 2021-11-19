Ultimate Guide to Holiday Events and Celebrations

Merry Movie Nights at The Gardens on El Paseo: Nov. 27, Dec. 4-18

Mark your calendars, bring a few blankets, and dress warm. This cozy, once-a-week outdoor cinema experience screens movies under the stars with winter theme. Settle in and reconnect with family and friends on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue and be delighted by the sight of “snow” falling in the desert.

Deck the Walls! Dec. 3

Come one, come all to the Desert Art Center’s very merry holiday gallery party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be a new Winter Show in the Main Gallery, welcoming just-juried new artists and featuring new work from all member artists. In addition, the Studio Gallery will host a one-weekend-only, pop-up exhibit of fine art photography, abstract painting, and ceramics by member artists Malcolm Macdonald, Molly Preston, and Robert Rogers. To chase away the December chill, we’re dressing up the auditorium in winter wonder, some festive food and refreshments, and a holiday sweet-tooth table.

The Desert Rose Playhouse: Brian Justin Crum, Holiday in the Desert: Dec 3-4

Brian Justin Crum is an American singer and actor from San Diego, California. In 2016, he came to national attention competing on the 11th season of the NBC competition America’s Got Talent, taking fourth place.