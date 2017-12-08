’Tis the season — for treating family, girlfriends, boyfriends, and yourself — to some of the sweetest holiday spa deals in spa land. Here are some of our favorites.
For overnight guests at Omni Resort Las Palmas Resort & Spa, there’s the Touch of Bliss package — one complimentary 50-minute treatment ($135 value) per stay, with a choice of massages, facials, scrubs, and wraps.
Through Dec. 16, the Spa at the Ritz-Carlton is featuring its Desert Escape Treat. The $295 package (regularly $500) includes two 50-minute services. Choose from the Relaxation Massage, Custom Facial, or Body Balancer.
Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs is promoting the Neroli Blossom Sensory Experience with Express Facial for $210 (regularly $285). Aimed at balancing the body’s energy, it includes a eucalyptus-infused foot reflexology treatment to erase tension and a neroli blossom massage for deep relaxation. The spa’s $199 Winter Wellness Ritual (regularly $250) combines an invigorating body scrub, energizing thermal hydrotherapy soak, and therapeutic massage to boost the immune system and increase circulation.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RIVIERA PALM SPRINGS
Azure Spa’s soft lights, exotic décor, and soothing pools heighten the experience of luxury at the Riviera Palm Springs.
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa has the perfect “mommy and me” pampering time: Guests younger than 12 receive a complimentary hand polish with one paid adult manicure ($40) or pedicure ($60), and the Santa’s Styling special — a second blowout or hairstyle at half-price with the purchase of a regularly priced service ($45-$80).
Feet need some love in the midst of a season of dancing and shopping? Find it at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa, where spa-goers can add the Peppermint Foot Treat to a spa service for $25 (available only as an add-on). The spa is also offering deals on gift certificates: get 15 percent off a certificate of $100 or more, or buy two $100 certificates and get a third for half price.
The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa is rolling out new treatments for the season, including the Pumpkin Spice Body Polish, which incorporates fine cane-sugar body polish with Vitamin C, copper, and zinc to boost collage production and encourage skin renewal, finished with a spicy pumpkin lotion. The Swedish-style Fall Splendor Massage uses a base of jojoba, safflower, and sunflower oils scented with pimiento berry, cognac, mandarin, cardamom, and saffron for a delicious, relaxing treatment. The Hydrating Facial is packed with vitamin C and specifically geared to moisturize, heal, and smooth winter-parched skin. Each of these 50-minute treatments is $120 (regularly $150-$155). There’s also a 75-minute Sweet Retreat Mani/Pedi to get fingers and toes party-ready with a buttered rum scrub and lotion. Seasonal pricing is $75 (regularly $110).
RESOURCES
Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs
1600 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-327-8311
rivierapalmsprings.com
Palm Mountain Resort & Spa
155 S. Belardo Road
Palm Springs 92262
760-325-1301
palmmountainresort.com
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-568-2727
omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/
The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa
45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com