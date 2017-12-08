Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa has the perfect “mommy and me” pampering time: Guests younger than 12 receive a complimentary hand polish with one paid adult manicure ($40) or pedicure ($60), and the Santa’s Styling special — a second blowout or hairstyle at half-price with the purchase of a regularly priced service ($45-$80).

Feet need some love in the midst of a season of dancing and shopping? Find it at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa, where spa-goers can add the Peppermint Foot Treat to a spa service for $25 (available only as an add-on). The spa is also offering deals on gift certificates: get 15 percent off a certificate of $100 or more, or buy two $100 certificates and get a third for half price.

The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa is rolling out new treatments for the season, including the Pumpkin Spice Body Polish, which incorporates fine cane-sugar body polish with Vitamin C, copper, and zinc to boost collage production and encourage skin renewal, finished with a spicy pumpkin lotion. The Swedish-style Fall Splendor Massage uses a base of jojoba, safflower, and sunflower oils scented with pimiento berry, cognac, mandarin, cardamom, and saffron for a delicious, relaxing treatment. The Hydrating Facial is packed with vitamin C and specifically geared to moisturize, heal, and smooth winter-parched skin. Each of these 50-minute treatments is $120 (regularly $150-$155). There’s also a 75-minute Sweet Retreat Mani/Pedi to get fingers and toes party-ready with a buttered rum scrub and lotion. Seasonal pricing is $75 (regularly $110).

RESOURCES

Azure Spa at the Riviera Palm Springs

1600 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs 92262

760-327-8311

rivierapalmsprings.com

Palm Mountain Resort & Spa

155 S. Belardo Road

Palm Springs 92262

760-325-1301

palmmountainresort.com

Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa

44400 Indian Wells Lane

Indian Wells 92210

760-836-1265

marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi

Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

41000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage 92270

760-568-2727

omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/

The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa

45000 Indian Wells Lane

Indian Wells 92210

760-341-2200

miramonteresort.com