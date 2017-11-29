Holly Hunter Will Receive Career Achievement Award

A prominent actor on both stage and screen, Holly Hunter is an Academy and Emmy Award winner who has portrayed a vast array of complex and powerful characters throughout her career. Hunter was nominated for an Academy Award for her performances in Broadcast News, The Firm, Thirteen and The Piano, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1993. She won Primetime Emmy Awards for her performances in Roe vs. Wade and The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom, and she was nominated for her work in Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her, When Billie Beat Bobby, Saving Grace, and Top of the Lake.

In addition to The Big Sick, Hunter was most recently seen in Strange Weather, the story of a mother trying to grieve over the death of her son. Upcoming, Hunter will star in the Alan Ball HBO series Here, Now. Additional film credits include Raising Arizona, Miss Firecracker, Home for the Holidays, Crash, A Life Less Ordinary, Living Out Loud, O Brother Where Art Thou?, The Incredibles, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

• SEE RELATED STORIES:

Allison Janney Delivers Spotlight-Worthy Performance

Palm Springs Film Fest Honors Gary Oldman’s Portrayal of Winston Churchill

Palm Springs Film Fest Shines Spotlight on Sam Rockwell

Timothée Chalamet is Rising Star-Actor Pick by Palm Springs Film Fest

Gal Gadot Leads Off Film Fest Awards List