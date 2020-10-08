Lights, Desert, Action

While the recent Andy Samberg rom-com Palm Springs wasn’t actually shot here, Hollywood has frequently made Coachella Valley settings famous in film and television over the decades. Get a close-up of these iconic filming locations.

La Quinta Resort & Club

The majority of the wooing on the current season of ABC’s The Bachelorette was filmed on location at this posh 1,400-acre getaway, where It’s a Wonderful Life filmmaker Frank Capra frequently escaped. There’s now a suite named in the writer-director’s honor featuring a typewriter as an amenity.

laquintaresort.com

Tahquitz Canyon

The 60-foot-tall waterfall found on this 2-mile hiking trail cared for by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians was cast as a Shangri-La stopover in the 1937 black-and-white film Lost Horizon, another classic directed by Capra that starred Ronald Colman and Jane Wyatt.

tahquitzcanyon.com