When he and his former vaudeville colleague, Dolores, came to Palm Springs (records are a bit hazy on their actual marriage date), they rented a small Spanish revival house in the Movie Colony that they named Honeymoon Cottage. Hope’s career in radio and film began picking up speed in the ’30s (The Big Broadcast from 1932 is considered his breakout role), and in the ’40s, his road movies with Bing Crosby broke box office records and established him among the top tier of American comedians. While this success enabled him to buy a considerable estate in Toluca Lake, Hope was irresistibly drawn to the desert and in 1946 traded the cottage for a more conventional house with a pool in Movie Colony East.

Hope began spending more time in the desert and always seemed willing to lend a hand to charitable events such as the annual Palm Springs Police Show to raise money for boys’ and girls’ clubs. A savvy investor, he bought significant parcels of land around the valley and in 1948 was named Honorary Mayor of Palm Springs, a recognition he would enjoy repeatedly. For the next five decades, Hope was an integral part of every significant social or philanthropic event in the valley. His Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Golf Tournament (now known as the CareerBuilder Challenge) grew to become one of the best-known celebrity pro-ams in the country. But his biggest philanthropic legacy was his successful effort with Dolores to make the Eisenhower Medical Center a reality.

Though often remembered in the valley these days for his magnificent Lautner-designed home on Southridge (the landmark home sold in 2016 for $13 million), he left a legacy of good works that would make a dozen philanthropists proud. Never at a loss for a good comeback, he was on his deathbed when Dolores asked where he wanted to be buried. “Surprise me,” he said