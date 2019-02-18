A Big Fab Pre-Fab

After building 100 pre-engineered homes around the world, the founders of Turkel Design have finally built one for themselves. Joel and Meelena Turkel’s Axiom Desert House is greater than the sum of its pre-fab parts. At 2,110 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bath home transitions from breezy great room to pool-and-spa courtyard, with a modern window-seat lounge set cleverly in between. They adapted the design from one of the firm’s 11 standard home plans, tailoring it to the Palm Springs climate. The public gets its first (and only) look this month during Modernism Week, as it was selected as one of two featured homes. Thereafter, this replicable model becomes a family home for the work/life partners and their two young daughters as well as a living-learning lab for Turkel Design. These MIT grads are on a mission to expand “architecturally impactful, systems-built living that is simple, elegant, and predictable.” But they’ve also proven that international talents continue to find the desert a viable place to build a business, experiment with an efficient use of materials, and produce important design.