The innovative architect and his unconventional client were well-matched in creating a modern home, known as one of White’s finest, and an important example of Coachella Valley’s architectural heritage. Vacancy, neglect, and ill-conceived additions have taken a toll on the original one-bedroom, one-bath home with curved walls and a minimalist open floor plan. Palm Desert has approved up to $50,000 in matching funds toward its restoration in hopes of netting a preservation-minded buyer.

Lab Experiment

After decades in the laboratory design and manufacturing industry, Moya O’Neill had a dream that was bigger than science. She was moved to adapt the austere beauty and industrial strength of steel cabinetry previously reserved for labs for use in homes, hospitality environments, and commercial spaces. Moya Living manufactures sleek, powder-coated steel cabinets. Accent materials, including glass, wood, cement, and quartz — often recycled and/or made in the U.S. — complete her designs. “The focus isn’t just on steel,” O’Neill says. “It’s what complements the steel. We like to add the yin and the yang, as opposites attract.” Every kitchen and bath cabinet features soft-close slides and hinges; the liners, pull-outs, and hardware can be customized. KBC by Benjamin Sullivan on El Paseo carries them exclusively.