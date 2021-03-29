Spring Gleaming

Under the Tuscan

Arches By Thomas Jakway, architect;

and Gerry O. Langlois, G.O. Langlois Construction, Inc.

As an extension of the residence in the same aesthetic, this stone loggia for private owners is a welcome refuge from the sun while remaining open to a light breeze and pool views. Two types of stone form the structure and the arches. South Bay Quartzite Veneer has rich honey tones; the arches are trimmed in Texas limestone for an elegant finish. “The intent was to create the best of outside living and dining while bringing the feeling of Tuscany into Indian Wells,” says Gerry O. Langlois, president and founder of G.O. Langlois Construction, Inc. The Old World look is in the details, he says, from silver quartzite paving stone and a gradient of tile colors blended on the Spanish-style roof to the vaulted ceiling crafted from clear Kiln Dry Douglas Fir. Dining to the sound of the pool fountains and then moving to the seating area beside the fire makes full use of this outdoor lounge.