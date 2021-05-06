A Desert Honeymoon

It may be enough for your honeymoon in Greater Palm Springs to relish the quiet and reflective desert vibe while you sip a cocktail poolside. But if you want to add a bit of adventure to your honeymoon, we've compiled eight ideas ranging from the desert's attractions to exploring its variety of shops.

Stroll the gardens.

Free admission to the scenic walking paths of Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage is only one reason to visit. The floral and fauna are a living reflection of impressionist paintings.

Swing together.

Hitting the green for a round of golf can be as mellow or as competitive as you play it.

Dine like locals.

Palm Springs is all about outdoor dining. Consider golf course views at Escena, the courtyards of Farm or Spencer’s, outdoor dining in downtown Palm Springs, or the patios and rooftops along El Paseo.

Hang with wild animals.

Meet the meerkats, big cats, wallabies, and other creatures from the world’s deserts at The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, where giraffes will even eat from your hand.

Try a new rotation.

The rotating cars of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway glide up the cliffs of Chino Canyon, dropping you into the cool wilderness of Mt. San Jacinto State Park.

Hike or ride a horse.

Elevate your day by ascending a mountain trail. Or amble through Murray Canyon on horseback after saddling up at Smoke Tree Stables.

SEE great architecture.

Cruise midcentury neighborhoods on a set of wheels from Bike Palm Springs. Your choice: human-powered pedals or electric.

Pop into shops and galleries.

From vintage home décor and modern art to one-of-a-kind goods by local artisans and designer clothing and accessories, you’ll find honeymoon mementos great and small.

