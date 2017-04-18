Honne Makes Inaugural Appearance at Coachella

Imagine attending one of the biggest music festivals in the world for the first time — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — traveling halfway around the world to do so, and it’s the same year you’re taking the stage.

With soulful, languid vocals, seductive lyrics and funky, silky synths, Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher as Honne bring old school, romantic vibes to a digital world.

Palm Springs Life caught the Honne duo at Coachella to talk about their first experience.

PSL: HONNE is three years old, correct? How did you guys form the band? How did you get together?

Andy Clutterbuck: Well, we’ve known each other for like 10 years, maybe, so quite a while, friends from the university. And we’ve done music over that time. So, three years ago is when we said, ‘right, let’s try something and Honne was formed, and here we are!”