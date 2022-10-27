hopalong cassidy trail

Hike of the Month: Hopalong Cassidy Trail

Though seemingly barren from a distance, you’ll spot a variety of flora, including barrel cactus, cholla, and creosote.

Rob Bignell Current Guide, Hiking

hopalong cassidy trail
PHOTOGRAPH BY ROB BIGNELL

This 9.5-mile round-trip trail winds through the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in the foothills overlooking Palm Desert. It’s popular with trail runners as well as hikers. Though seemingly barren from a distance, you’ll spot a variety of flora, including barrel cactus, cholla, and creosote. The single-track trail is named for the famous fictional cowboy who, from the 1930s through the ’50s, was wildly popular in film and television. Palm Desert resident William Boyd played Hopalong in the franchise’s first movies.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.

• READ NEXT: Hike of the Month: Pacific Crest Trail.
You May Like These Related Posts: