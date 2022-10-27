Hike of the Month: Hopalong Cassidy Trail

This 9.5-mile round-trip trail winds through the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in the foothills overlooking Palm Desert. It’s popular with trail runners as well as hikers. Though seemingly barren from a distance, you’ll spot a variety of flora, including barrel cactus, cholla, and creosote. The single-track trail is named for the famous fictional cowboy who, from the 1930s through the ’50s, was wildly popular in film and television. Palm Desert resident William Boyd played Hopalong in the franchise’s first movies.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.