Amidst the ramshackle resorts and chockablock houses in the “Spa Zone” of Desert Hot Springs sits a curious building with clean, midcentury lines. The signpost out front still stands, but there’s no sign — it acts more as a totem pole marking the spot, letting you know that you’ve arrived at Hope Springs Resort.

“Once you walk in that lobby door, you feel like you’re in a different world,” says Christopher Tandon, one of four owners. “It’s this little enclave of solitude and peace.”

Hope Springs is also an enclave of great architecture: large overhangs, zigzag roof lines, and a sunken conversation pit in the lobby surrounding a fountain that was once a large Scandinavian-style fireplace.