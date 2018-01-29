PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

It’s a Lazarus month. What is dead that can regenerate? What can you kill before it kills you? Use your Pisces superpowers, like inspiration and your ability to let go, to make the job easy. Many are scared of Pluto — not you.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Clandestine conversations and below-the-radar meetings have opened a new consciousness level. In many ways you are now “woke” and cannot go back to old concepts.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

An unlikely alliance with an eccentric thinker provides out-of-the-box therapy for world-weariness. New under-standings are backed by belief — be strong.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

A merger is delayed; new information will resume progress. Keep that self improvement resolution, as it will contribute to your influence with a VIP. By providing unique service to a power player, personal worth skyrockets.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

You cannot afford to waste time with aches and pains. Rapid healing is possible when you are faithful to a new health regime; as part of that, walk more often, as the movement provides stimulation. Work smart, not hard.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Drama over the past few weeks has siphoned energy. Close down your electronics, go outside, and play. The most powerful gift is encouragement; tell them of your confidence and they will live up to their own expectations.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Road trip ahead! One degree of change in longitude or latitude will shift your brain waves to a new level, and — poof! — you have a solution. Be careful not to confuse a critical thinker for a conspiracy theorist.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Make a generous investment in yourself that enriches your stored information; when you write it down it becomes valid. Help to establish a foundation for a project that solidifies growth.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A seeming improvement of net worth actually starts from within. Because you have established a higher value on yourself and your service, revenue streams will swell. Focus on the self; the gift will be grace.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Mars is in your sign all month, meaning double fire. Mars is energy — direct it. Your skills include enthusiasm, encouragement, and seeing the big picture. Your downfall: mental ego — you think you know the most and ignore boring details.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Be proud that you can manage your energies and make hard work look easy. Saturn will pay off big within two years. Be willing to work hard, delay gratification, and coldly build ambition. Cultivate mentors with smart questions.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

The Spaceman’s strong personality is often misunderstood. Others are dots in your rearview mirror as you charge ahead toward futuristic visions. Focus on hidden motivations and keep it zipped — be a detective.

