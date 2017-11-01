The emotional appeal of a classic car is undeniable. Be it sleek Italian sports cars or imposing British behemoths or our American muscle cars, we love our vintage rides.

The most prolific local purveyor of vintage vehicles is McCormick’s Classic Car Auctions. In the business for 32 years, they auction as many as 1,200 cars per year. “It really all started with Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack,” says Keith McCormick. “They loved Stutz Blackhawks and luxury classics of their time, they set the trend and it just caught on.” The list of cars McCormick’s has sold is innumerable — from Charlie Chaplin’s Packard to Howard Hughes’ Edsel ambulance. McCormick’s tip on the best deals right now? Small English sports cars like MGB and Triumph Spitfires. They are inexpensive to repair and parts are still available. 244 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-320-3290; classic-carauction.com

indiGO Classic Cars, specializing in makes such as Maserati, Jaguar, Range Rover, BMW, Lotus, McLaren, Bentley, Audi, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin, is also the shop to visit when looking for that perfect bit of gas-powered history. “[Chairman and CEO] Todd Blue is very passionate about vintage cars,” says indiGO’s Sarah Lippy. “So our inventory is pretty exclusive.” Lippy notes that while many of the vintage autos are kept at the company’s facility in North Houston, they often make trips to the valley for special events and can be shipped to indiGO’s Rancho Mirage location upon purchase. Current inventory includes a blue 1966 Porsche 912 and a mint Mosport Green 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with only 45,384 miles. 13921 North Freeway, Houston. 866-760-5530; indigoautogroup.com