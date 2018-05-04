More than 300 guests were greeted by an angel dancing in a sphere, floating in the pool at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert to kick off the month of May.

The Palm Desert hotel’s 1950s Airstream trailer provided the backdrop for a pop-up bar on the grass in the back of the property. Guests could practice on the hotel’s putting green, play shuffleboard, and listen to a rock violinist, saxophonist, and DJ playing everything from AC/DC to disco.

Guests lounged indoors and outdoors on white couches and dined at high-top tables with white linens. The food — ahi tuna and prime rib sliders, a pasta bar, and a clear favorite, a selection of three types of french fries — was from hotel restaurant AC3. There was also a bar with various Mediterranean dips, as well as a dessert bar.

As the sun set, some guests warmed up by fire pits; others warmed up by dancing. The energy only got more lively when fire dancers choreographed routines by the pool with shooting fireworks in the backdrop.

Hotel Paseo

45400 Larkspur Lane

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-9001

hotelpaseo.com