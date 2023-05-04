Hotel Pools With Day Passes in Palm Springs

Villa Royale has served an adults-only clientele since the 1940s.
PHOTO COURTESY VILLA ROYALE
Music festival season is over, freeing up space at the desert’s best pools. If a cozy lounge chair with poolside drink service is what you want, drop in at one of these low-key hideaways, where you can lie back, sip up, and tune out or socialize with friends beneath a cabana. All you need is a day pass from the hotel or resortpass.com.
Villa Royale
This adults-only hideaway built in 1947 for the Hollywood set pairs vintage furnishings and Talavera tiles with modern portraits and stylish crowds. When occupancy dips below 85 percent, day passes are available for only $25 per sunbather. A bevy of cocktails whose names keep bygone eras alive include The Party Goes On (mezcal, watermelon, lime) and Good Days (cucumber syrup and saline solution). The Royale Burger or refreshing Picada Salad help hold down the sauce.
The Paloma Resort
Neon colors, from flamingo-pink umbrellas to bright yellow bar seating, surrounds the midcentury pool at this retro resort in Cathedral City. When you’re not swimming or soaking in the hot tub, enjoy a tasty tapas-style menu from poolside restaurant Sol y Sombra and signature cocktails like The Siesta, Passionfruit Spritz, and classic Paloma. A day pass is $45; double that to reserve a cabana suite, which accommodates up to 20 day-pass holders and comes with six reserved pool chaises, a private lounge area, a full kitchen and bar, and a flat-screen TV. Must be 18.
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
A $50 adult pass grants you access to a sandy “beach,” an adults-only pool, and poolside service from Splash Grill at this Rancho Mirage escape. Kids’ passes go for $35 and offer access to a family-friendly pool and the Splashtopia water park, featuring two massive waterslides and a lazy river. For up to five people, cabanas start at $399.
Dip into this Spanish Colonial oasis.
PHOTO COURTESY THE COLONY PALMS HOTEL & BUNGALOWS
The Colony Palms Hotel & Bungalows
Designer Steve Hermann has re-imagined this Spanish Colonial charmer in a sea of green, but the property’s main attraction remains the blue oasis at the center: the pool. A $100 day pass covers a cushioned chaise and towel service for one, plus access to The Colony Club restaurant, where sparkling wines and fresh cocktails keep you cool and hydrated. (You’ll also enjoy the elevated California fare.) Embrace the flavor of the desert with a prickly pear Bellini or rosé all day. Upgrade to a daybed for $300 or private cabana for $500. The hot tub, Wi-Fi, and sunshine are complimentary. Must be 18.
Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Rosas and enveloped by 11 picturesque acres of gardens and citrus and olive groves, two spacious pool areas create a paradise for lounging and libating. The resort offers poolside food and drink service. The cocktail menu includes margaritas, mojitos, and Moscow mules, while resort restaurant Citrus & Palm features cuisine prepared with ingredients grown on the property. A day pass is $25 per adult, $15 per child.
V Palm Springs
This minimalist midcentury spot is a peaceful oasis south of the downtown action. For $50, those 21 and older can score access to two pools and a hot tub, plus drink and food service. For $400, invite up to five other friends with a day pass to rent a cabana, so you can lay out on lounge seating and split a complimentary bottle of rosé. Order from the menu at the Polynesian-inspired Elixir Pool Bar & Grill, where modern tropical cocktails are served in coconuts and other fun, photo-worthy glasses. Weekends bring more energy with live
music and DJs.
Casa Cody is the oldest operating hotel in Palm Springs.
PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER
Casa Cody
Palm Springs’ oldest operating hotel — founded by Buffalo Bill’s cousin and Hollywood pioneer Harriet Cody in the 1920s — offers respite from the noise with an intimate pool and hot tub surrounded by beauty. Relax with a glass of wine, a specialty cocktail, or a craft beer from the on-site marketplace while you soak in the Spanish architecture, bougainvillea, and San Jacinto Mountains. Artisan bites are also available. Day passes are $30 per adult.
Avalon Hotel and Bungalows
Four pools (including two that whirl), lavish gardens, and a refreshing drink menu beckon a “daycation” at this Spanish-style property. Day passes are $45 per hedonist. Uncork some bubbles (we like the Veuve Yellow Label) or sip liquid sunshine from a coconut. The Spicy Cactus (serrano peppers, pisco, lime) is another favorite.
