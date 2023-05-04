Hotel Pools With Day Passes in Palm Springs

Music festival season is over, freeing up space at the desert’s best pools. If a cozy lounge chair with poolside drink service is what you want, drop in at one of these low-key hideaways, where you can lie back, sip up, and tune out or socialize with friends beneath a cabana. All you need is a day pass from the hotel or resortpass.com.

Villa Royale

This adults-only hideaway built in 1947 for the Hollywood set pairs vintage furnishings and Talavera tiles with modern portraits and stylish crowds. When occupancy dips below 85 percent, day passes are available for only $25 per sunbather. A bevy of cocktails whose names keep bygone eras alive include The Party Goes On (mezcal, watermelon, lime) and Good Days (cucumber syrup and saline solution). The Royale Burger or refreshing Picada Salad help hold down the sauce.

The Paloma Resort

Neon colors, from flamingo-pink umbrellas to bright yellow bar seating, surrounds the midcentury pool at this retro resort in Cathedral City. When you’re not swimming or soaking in the hot tub, enjoy a tasty tapas-style menu from poolside restaurant Sol y Sombra and signature cocktails like The Siesta, Passionfruit Spritz, and classic Paloma. A day pass is $45; double that to reserve a cabana suite, which accommodates up to 20 day-pass holders and comes with six reserved pool chaises, a private lounge area, a full kitchen and bar, and a flat-screen TV. Must be 18.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

A $50 adult pass grants you access to a sandy “beach,” an adults-only pool, and poolside service from Splash Grill at this Rancho Mirage escape. Kids’ passes go for $35 and offer access to a family-friendly pool and the Splashtopia water park, featuring two massive waterslides and a lazy river. For up to five people, cabanas start at $399.