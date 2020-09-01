Check In, Chill Out

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

The rooftop pool and bar at this seven-story hotel in the heart of downtown offers the best views in the city. rowanpalmsprings.com

Les Cactus

The recently renovated property features such bohemian touches as a hammock garden, rattan furniture, cacti-shaped sculptures, and a sun deck overlooking the splashy pool. lescactusps.com

L’Horizon Resort & Spa

Condé Nast Traveler readers voted this William Cody–designed retreat the No. 1 resort in America and No. 4 in the world. The adults-only property has 25 bungalows, a trendy restaurant, and seasonal spa services. lhorizonpalmsprings.com

The Monkey Tree Hotel

Built in 1960 down the road from the Racquet Club, the hotel is accented with pops of yellow and leans heavily into its midcentury pedigree. themonkeytreehotel.com

Villa Royale

Once an old Hollywood hideaway, Villa Royale has transformed into an influencer magnet with its midcentury-men’s-club-meets-pop-art design. Pets get the royal treatment here, too. villaroyale.com