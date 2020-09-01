Check In, Chill Out

Editor’s Note: Hotels have adopted COVID-19 protocols. Check the hotel websites prior to booking to determine what amenities are available.
Palm Springs
Avalon Hotel and Bungalows
If you can actually bring yourself to leave your Instagrammable suite, check out the property’s gardens and pencil in a spa day.
avalon-hotel.com
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
The rooftop pool and bar at this seven-story hotel in the heart of downtown offers the best views in the city. rowanpalmsprings.com
Les Cactus
The recently renovated property features such bohemian touches as a hammock garden, rattan furniture, cacti-shaped sculptures, and a sun deck overlooking the splashy pool. lescactusps.com
L’Horizon Resort & Spa
Condé Nast Traveler readers voted this William Cody–designed retreat the No. 1 resort in America and No. 4 in the world. The adults-only property has 25 bungalows, a trendy restaurant, and seasonal spa services. lhorizonpalmsprings.com
The Monkey Tree Hotel
Built in 1960 down the road from the Racquet Club, the hotel is accented with pops of yellow and leans heavily into its midcentury pedigree. themonkeytreehotel.com
Villa Royale
Once an old Hollywood hideaway, Villa Royale has transformed into an influencer magnet with its midcentury-men’s-club-meets-pop-art design. Pets get the royal treatment here, too. villaroyale.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GREATER PALM SPRINGS CVB
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.
Desert Hot Springs
Caliente Springs Resort
Besides a nine-hole golf course, pickleball courts, and mineral pools, visitors can decide to park it at one of the RV sites or the vacation rental properties located at this relaxed resort aimed at the over-55 crowd.
calientesprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Inn
Pooches of any size or breed are welcome at this mineral water retreat. The property’s on-site dog park overlooks the mountains, and the rooms’ cozy French doors open directly to the pool. deserthotspringsinn.com
El Morocco Inn & Spa
Decorative archways, flowing fabrics, Moroccan tea ceremonies, and free “Morocco-tinis” during happy hour stoke a faraway feel. elmoroccoinn.com
The Getaway
For that home-away-from-home sensation, check out these apartment-style offerings with full kitchens, open floor plans, and midcentury touches. dhsgetaway.com
The Good House
With seven deluxe guest rooms, tranquil mineral pools, and lush gardens, the recently opened property bills itself as a calm retreat for the soul. welcometothegoodhouse.com
The Lautner Compound
Designed some 70 years ago by legendary architect John Lautner, this four-unit hotel with event space (often used for weddings) pairs sleek design with nature. thelautner.com
Two Bunch Palms
Rumored to be the 1930s hideout of Scarface, Two Bunch is now better known as the country’s first carbon-neutral resort with comfy bungalows, springs, and sustainable, farm-fresh eats. twobunchpalms.com
Sky Valley Resort
If you’re in the mood for active fun, the 14 sparkling mineral water pools and spas, pickleball facilities, aquatics programs, and walking trails will provide a beautiful respite at this RV and tiny home destination. skyvalleyresort.com
The Spring Resort & Spa
This 13-room, low-key escape emphasizes relaxation with a day spa, three mineral water pools, and special health programming including organized juice cleanses and yoga retreats. the-spring.com
Miracle Springs Resort & Spa
Eight pools fed by the mineral waters that made the city world famous punctuate this 110-room resort, which also features a spa and the recently rejuvenated Capri restaurant. miraclesprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LAUTNER
The Lautner Compound.
Cathedral City
DoubleTree by Hilton
Three golf courses, nine tennis courts, a bar overlooking the fairways, full-service spa, and giant azure pool. What more do you need? doubletreepalmsprings.com
Staybridge Suites
The comfortable all-suite property is ideal for families, extended stays, and those traveling with furry friends. The pup-friendly venue has a private dog park on-site. ihg.com/staybridge
Rancho Mirage
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa Tee off at one of Omni’s three nine-hole, Ted Robinson–designed golf courses. Float down the lazy river. Indulge in a signature body scrub at Spa Las Palmas. Then, wrap up the day with a wine tasting at resort restaurant BluEmber. omnihotels.com
The Ritz-Carlton,
Rancho Mirage
For a glamorous getaway with a sweeping valley view, check out this luxury resort perched high in the foothills with floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. Indulge in free yoga sessions, astronomy experiences, and the occasional pop-up cocktail tasting. ritzcarlton.com
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
This 16-story resort has 350 rooms, four restaurants, a casino, full-service spa, nightclub, and popular events venue that hosts award-winning musicians, comedians, and even MMA championships.
hotwatercasino.com
The Westin Mission Hills
Golf Resort & Spa
Mediterranean architecture blends with natural desert landscaping on 360 acres, featuring two championship golf courses, tennis courts, and a waterslide at the pool. westinmissionhills.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.
Palm Desert
Hotel Paseo
At the heart of the designer shopping action, this art-filled hotel offers equally high-end suites — and an Airstream trailer parked next to the pool. hotelpaseo.com
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Ride a boat to your dinner reservation, visit Flamingo Island to take a selfie with the pretty Chilean birds and their swan friends, and hit the links on two 18-hole golf courses. marriott.com
The Westin Desert Willow Villas
One-bedroom villas accommodate up to four adults and come standard with luxe Westin bedding, a kitchenette, and a washer and dryer. marriott.com
TRIP TIP
Many hotels in Greater Palm Springs offer free bike rentals to easily cruise around.
Indian Wells
Hyatt Regency
Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Here, mornings begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. Suites are spacious, and the property offers golf, tennis, a destination spa, and spinning water ride called Desert Pipe. hyatt.com
Indian Wells Resort Hotel
Founded in 1957 by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, this illustrious resort cultivates a bygone vibe with Rat Pack–era décor and an old-school supper club in the lobby. The club hosts regular dinner shows as well as an afternoon tea service with bubbly. indianwellsresort.com
Miramonte Indian Wells
Resort & Spa
Explore the sculpture garden and olive and citrus groves, rent a cruiser to bike around town, then unwind at the 12,000-square-foot Well Spa in a private saltwater grotto. miramonteresort.com
Renaissance Esmeralda
Resort & Spa, Indian Wells
Activities include hawk talks, fitness classes, and basking by the pool. The Place bar specializes in cocktails with local ingredients. renaissance-hotels. marriott.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELA STALLINGER
Hotel Paseo
Sands Hotel & Spa
Bold, Moroccan-inspired colors and patterns mingle with lush textures, resulting in a holiday for all the senses at this Martyn Lawrence Bullard–designed property. sandshotelandspa.com
La Quinta
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
Trade “poolside” for “lakeside” at this picturesque 24-room hotel. Watch the boats while you lunch. thechateau.com
La Quinta Resort & Club
Spanish design and a storied celebrity past stoke the mood at this landmark resort, offering golf, tennis, hiking, a full-service spa, and 41 pools. Laquintaresort.com
Indio
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
This high-rise contains 250 recently revamped rooms, all with easy access to the Vegas-style casino and plenty of dining options. Fantasy Springs also features an energetic pool scene, bowling alley, and outdoor concerts every weekend in the summertime. fantasyspringsresort.com
Vacation Homes
Oranj Palm
Take your pick from more than 350 rentals in the desert’s most coveted neighborhoods across Greater Palm Springs. palmspringsrentals.com
Natural Retreats
Each of their properties features a pool with resort-style lounge furniture, and a few grand estates are large enough to host weddings. naturalretreats.com
