Color Theory

Palette Cleanser
Starting with an Instagrammable rainbow-slated entrance, the Art Hotel makes it clear from the outset that this Palm Springs vacation rental property isn’t shy about mixing or matching. Each door leading into the eight vintage-themed rooms sports a different color and artist’s palette. arthotelps.com
Going Green
Designed by architect Herbert W. Burns and built in 1950, The Three Fifty Hotel will make your friends green with envy. That’s because each of the 10 doors and many of the furnishings at this downtown Palm Springs gem, which was refreshed in 2017 by interior designer Laura Slipak, share a subline shade of lime. thethreefiftyhotel.com
ask a local
Tracy Turco
Designer and Co-Owner, Art Hotel
After relocating to Palm Springs in 2018, Turco brought her penchant for patterns and all things retro to a pair of boutique properties: the Art Hotel and the forthcoming Tiki Hotel.
Why does the Art Hotel’s color scheme work in Palm Springs?
“Palm Springs is the most colorful place on Earth. You see rainbows of color everywhere. That’s the common thread. And that’s what I wanted to give everyone: the full kaleidoscope of color. I personally painted the artists’ palettes outside the doors. Each palette is different. Every room is different, although [they all have] that common denominator of the retro style.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TRACY TURCO
Tracy Turco
Setting the Tone
When The Cole Hotel opened in 1959 as the Bahama Hotel, it was considered “one of the most unusual of Palm Springs hostelries,” according to a Desert Sun newspaper article at the time. Today, it’s a 30-room retro haven with pops of aqua, yellow, and orange, as well as a prismatic mural overlooking the massive pool. thecolehotel.com
Think Pink
While the 46-room Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells is punctuated with black-and-white touches, ranging from the mosaic tiles in the lobby to the cabanas by the pool, the millennial pink paint slathered on the walls makes the most dramatic impact. Heck, it’s even right there in the name of the hotel’s restaurant: The Pink Cabana. sandshotelandspa.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELLA STALLINGER