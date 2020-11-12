saguaro palm springs california

Color Theory

If there’s one thing everyone could use right now, it’s color — and thankfully the entire spectrum is available at these design-forward accommodations.

Derrik J. Lang Current Digital, Hotels & Resorts

RAINBOW BRIGHT: The 244 rooms at The Saguaro Palm Springs recently had a makeover, bringing bold new furniture, amenities, and art to the inside of the popular property. However, the iconic exterior remains the same: splashes of 14 colors inspired by 14 different wildflowers found in the desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GREATER PALM SPRINGS CVB
Palette Cleanser

Starting with an Instagrammable rainbow-slated entrance, the Art Hotel makes it clear from the outset that this Palm Springs vacation rental property isn’t shy about mixing or matching. Each door leading into the eight vintage-themed rooms sports a different color and artist’s palette. arthotelps.com

Going Green

Designed by architect Herbert W. Burns and built in 1950, The Three Fifty Hotel will make your friends green with envy. That’s because each of the 10 doors and many of the furnishings at this downtown Palm Springs gem, which was refreshed in 2017 by interior designer Laura Slipak, share a subline shade of lime. thethreefiftyhotel.com

Tracy Turco
Designer and Co-Owner, Art Hotel

After relocating to Palm Springs in 2018, Turco brought her penchant for patterns and all things retro to a pair of boutique properties: the Art Hotel and the forthcoming Tiki Hotel.

Why does the Art Hotel’s color scheme work in Palm Springs?

“Palm Springs is the most colorful place on Earth. You see rainbows of color everywhere. That’s the common thread. And that’s what I wanted to give everyone: the full kaleidoscope of color. I personally painted the artists’ palettes outside the doors. Each palette is different. Every room is different, although [they all have] that common denominator of the retro style.”

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TRACY TURCO

Tracy Turco

Setting the Tone

When The Cole Hotel opened in 1959 as the Bahama Hotel, it was considered “one of the most unusual of Palm Springs hostelries,” according to a Desert Sun newspaper article at the time. Today, it’s a 30-room retro haven with pops of aqua, yellow, and orange, as well as a prismatic mural overlooking the massive pool. thecolehotel.com

Think Pink

While the 46-room Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells is  punctuated with black-and-white touches, ranging from the mosaic tiles in the lobby to the cabanas by the pool, the millennial pink paint slathered on the walls makes the most dramatic impact. Heck, it’s even right there in the name of the hotel’s restaurant:  The Pink Cabana. sandshotelandspa.com

sandshotelandspa

PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELLA STALLINGER

