Color Theory

Palette Cleanser

Starting with an Instagrammable rainbow-slated entrance, the Art Hotel makes it clear from the outset that this Palm Springs vacation rental property isn’t shy about mixing or matching. Each door leading into the eight vintage-themed rooms sports a different color and artist’s palette. arthotelps.com

Going Green

Designed by architect Herbert W. Burns and built in 1950, The Three Fifty Hotel will make your friends green with envy. That’s because each of the 10 doors and many of the furnishings at this downtown Palm Springs gem, which was refreshed in 2017 by interior designer Laura Slipak, share a subline shade of lime. thethreefiftyhotel.com