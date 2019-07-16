Travelers Flock to Palm Springs For “Quickie”

Palm Springs is among the top 10 destinations among cities of 150,000 people or less for a “quickie”.

Not that kind.

The term refers to last-minute getaways to a destination – the kind of trip 90 percent of Americans prefer to do for three nights or less instead of a longer vacation, according to Hotwire, which ranked 40 American cities for “quickies” and broke then down by population groupings: 600,000+, 599,999 to 3000,000, 299,999 to 150,000, and less than 150,000.

In fact, their research indicates Millennials love these types of trips, booking a whopping 84 percent for a trip of one week or less from their departure day. Hotwire survey results revealed that Millennials have no problem waiting until the last minute to book their travels, embracing both short booking windows and short trips with spontaneous, 2-3 night “quickies.” In the past year, 40 percent say they have booked the same day. However, not everyone is as spontaneous as this generation — the survey reveals nearly 1 in 4 Americans have yet to take a spontaneous trip. .

Palm Springs came in at No. 7 behind No. 1 Newport Beach followed by Branson, Missouri; Charleston, South Carolina; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia, and Asheville, North Carolina.

When it came to ranking the best cities for a “quickie,” these top 40 cities scored big in the following categories:

• Best Bang for Your Buck – Value (20 percent):

• High hotel demand

• Lowest average hotel daily rate

• Lowest average airfare ticket price

• Ease of Arrival – Convenience (20 percent):

• Short flight time (number of flights from top 50 U.S. airports that are 3 hours or less)

• Short drive time (number of top 50 U.S. metro areas within 250 miles)

• Shortest distance from airport to city center / downtown

• Things to Do – Leisure (60 percent):

• Most number of bars and restaurants

• Most things to do (sites and attractions)

• Least number of rainy days