Thinking about ‘Tomorrow’

Jill and her parents lived in the Vista Las Palmas home from 1960, when the futuristic house with its circular rooms and jet-wing roof was constructed, to Nov. 14, 1965, when Bob and Helene — along with Bob’s parents, George and Mildred — boarded a private Lear jet that, shortly after taking off, slammed in to the San Jacinto Mountains during a thunderstorm.

And just like that, as Carrie Bradshaw might say, everything changed. Jill, at 13, went to live with her aunt and uncle in Los Angeles. Her Indian Princess-themed bedroom, with Shiva, Lord of the Dance, perched on bedposts to watch over her in her sleep, was abandoned, along with the rest of the house’s contents, and left to bake in the desert heat.

“After the accident,” she says, “my uncle didn’t want anything to do with Palm Springs ever again. He couldn’t even say the words Palm Springs. I think that feeling created a distance between me and that house as well. It was just too painful to think about.”

Jill would never sleep in the house again. A great uncle, Leonard Alexander, leased the house to Elvis Presley; The King of Rock and Roll and his young wife, Priscilla, spent one night there on their honeymoon in May 1967.