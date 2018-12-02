When Kerim Gokce opened Kuzu Rug two years his goal was to create an experience similar to online shopping, where all of the items on display at his Palm Desert store would be offered at e-commerce prices. Before moving to the desert, Gokce lived in West Hollywood, New York, and Istanbul and his large selection of in-stock and custom rugs reflects that diversity.

“We encourage our clients to touch, feel, and ask about all the samples we have here and to take some home to see how they feel about the color and the atmosphere the rug creates,” he says. “Rugs tend to change color depending on the angle from which you’re looking at them, so be sure to check your sample at home before you commit. This is especially true for hand-knotted carpets where the surface can lean in different directions.”

Here, Gokce shares some of the many ways a rug can transform a room.

Be Bold

Rugs are a great medium for changing everything about how a room feels—especially when you work with bold colors. Gokce can also create this hand-knotted, heavy wool Moroccan rug in acrylic or polyester (see above). “Wool is very dramatic, but at this height and density it will require some TLC,” he says.