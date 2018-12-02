When Kerim Gokce opened Kuzu Rug two years his goal was to create an experience similar to online shopping, where all of the items on display at his Palm Desert store would be offered at e-commerce prices. Before moving to the desert, Gokce lived in West Hollywood, New York, and Istanbul and his large selection of in-stock and custom rugs reflects that diversity.
“We encourage our clients to touch, feel, and ask about all the samples we have here and to take some home to see how they feel about the color and the atmosphere the rug creates,” he says. “Rugs tend to change color depending on the angle from which you’re looking at them, so be sure to check your sample at home before you commit. This is especially true for hand-knotted carpets where the surface can lean in different directions.”
Here, Gokce shares some of the many ways a rug can transform a room.
Be Bold
Rugs are a great medium for changing everything about how a room feels—especially when you work with bold colors. Gokce can also create this hand-knotted, heavy wool Moroccan rug in acrylic or polyester (see above). “Wool is very dramatic, but at this height and density it will require some TLC,” he says.
Take the Silk Road
More than just a door mat, this dynamic rug makes a statement that transforms this loft-like space. “We can do this rug in synthetic or natural combinations,” says Gokce. “I’d personally suggest bamboo silk on the black sections and wool for the white ones. Bamboo silk sits razor sharp on the floor and wool cleans very well.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY PESHKOVA / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Faux Looks Fantastic
“This rug represents a great way to use nature without causing harm since it is not made with real skin,” says Gokce. “We use acrylic yarns, which are super soft and we can also add high and low sections.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY TANGYAN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Clean Lines
This design has a minimalist approach, taking cues from the shapes and colors around it. “We can do this rug, which is manufactured in Turkey, in a micro-tufted construction that provides heft and density to the wool background and viscose highlights,” says Gokce.
PHOTOGRAPH BY PLUSONE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Give Me Strength
“I love when blue and green are combined,” says Gokce. “This style of kilim-type, double-sided flat woven rug originates with nomads. They are also called iron rugs due to their strength, but they are very lightweight.” Placing the carpet so that its stripes run the opposite direction from the hardwood planks creates a textural contrast.
PHOTOGRAPH BY INTERIOR DESIGN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
“We can make this rug in India, in about three to four weeks using only wool,” notes Gokce. “Or it can be done in a Colonial technique—American rag rug style, which is produced in Connecticut in about the same timeframe. You can even bring your own rags or materials if you like.”
Kuzu Rug, 73-161 Country Club Drive, Suite D1, Palm Desert, 760-610-2195, kuzurug.com.