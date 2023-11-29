How Hope Diamond Cultivates Jazz in the Coachella Valley

Something transformative happens when Hope Diamond gets a hold of a song.

“I’m not just singing it, I’m relaying a message,” she says. “I’m tapping into something beyond the lyrics, and I’m bringing everyone else along for the experience.”

Then again, that’s what Diamond does with just about everything. When she opens the door of her Palm Desert home, it’s like being let in on a secret. Instantly, you’re thrust into Hope’s world, a sumptuous place that thrums with music and beauty. You’d almost swear there was a twinkle of lights or a poof of glitter upon entering it.

Diamond herself is a presence, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress splashed with fuchsia flowers. She smiles easily with a laugh that fills the room. Sure, her real name is Hope Deans, but it’s clear the stage name “Diamond” suits her. There are many facets to this singer, and they all sparkle.

Growing up, Diamond’s family split time between Ontario, California, and Shreveport, Louisiana, where she sang in church choirs from an early age. Her contralto voice was a perfect fit for the gospel songs she loved, like “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Wade in the Water,” and she embraced the music to a point where she embodied it.