How Japanese American Farmers Seeded Coachella Valley Agriculture

Unbeknownst to the home cooks who were simmering pots of spaghetti sauce on stoves across midcentury America, their sun-ripened, ruby-fleshed tinned tomatoes likely originated from IKI Farms in the eastern Coachella Valley. Owned and operated by Japanese American farming pioneers I.K. Ishimatsu, sons Raymond and Robert, and nephew Jack Izu, Mecca-based IKI was once the largest tomato producer west of the Mississippi.

“Ever stop to figure out how many tomatoes [grow] on a tomato plant?” mused a June 1956 article in Desert Rancher about IKI’s landmark deals with Del Monte and Campbell Soup. “Multiply that by 150 million, and you’ll get an idea of what IKI Farms turns out.”

Such feats of dryland cultivation can be attributed to the minority groups that have kept Coachella Valley farming flourishing for more than a century. The region’s agriculture sector currently rakes in more than $700 million annually, according to the Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office — that’s more than three times any other district in the county.