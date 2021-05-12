How to Build a Lifetime of Skin Care

Why did you pick Summer Colony Living to host the event, and what role are they playing in the event?

I picked Summer Colony Living because my dear friend, Debra Carrington, is the owner and she has an unbelievable bridal shop. It's bridal gowns, bridal veils, and all the accessories. We're combining our womanpower and creating a turnkey bridal solution here in the desert.

How does this event tie into May being Skin Cancer Awareness Month?

It's great to have events like this, which really give me a chance to educate about skin cancer prevention and treatments. For example, after you have a sunburn you should come straight to your dermatologist because there are treatments that can be applied immediately in the office that can reverse the sun damage.

If you do have skin cancer, then you should also see your dermatologist. I'm the only physician, dermatologist in the Riverside, San Bernardino, Coachella Valley area, who has a non-surgical skin cancer treatment program. I get a lot of patients who come from Los Angeles and other places around here.

What kind of benefits do the services and treatments provide?

There's going to be 9 to 12 different stations from skin rejuvenation to skin exfoliation. We're doing noninvasive skin tightening. We're doing lifts, lip fillers, and lip enhancement. We're doing Jeuveau, which is a type of neurotoxin that smoothens out wrinkles. We're using the miracle mask, which just is amazing for skin tightening and freshening up the skin. We have a service called bodybrasion. It is removing the dry dead skin of the bride’s back for example. We're doing BPO, a VI peel, which is a refreshing peel with no downtime, which can be used even in the week of the wedding. We'll check out some makeup as well. I call it forensic cosmetic. We'll be looking in people's purses and finding out what products they use that is breaking their skin out.

What type of COVID safety practices will be in place for the event?

We have a very strict COVID policy. As we do in my office, everyone will be scanned. Temperatures will be taken and we will be asking the questions for people’s COVID status at the door. Masks are mandatory as well.

What has the pandemic been like for you personally, and what impact has it had on your business?

Personally it's allowed me to look at my practice and examine my processes. I reached out to my patients and let them know that I'm essential, that my doors would not be closed, but we were going to make some changes. Everything is by appointment. You just can't walk in. I had to deal with a pandemic before so I felt comfortable working through it with the right safety precautions and procedures.

So many people thanked me for being open because I was able to help, not only with dermatology. Remember how it was back then, it was just a panic. I was able to talk to people, console them, and give medical advice. My telemedicine practice boomed during this time. I actually went deep and came out of COVID, I think, with a practice even richer in services, even more patient-oriented. I really thrived and I feel very blessed by that.

Visit wendyrobertsmd.com.