How to Decorate With White at Home

Mother-daughter design team Debra Lynn Henno and Lauren Christine Henno updated a modern-Mediterranean home in La Quinta from a “darker and heavier” state to one that is “light and airy with a desert feel,” Lauren says.

“Our vision was to create an elegant and sophisticated interior using a monochromatic palette,” says Debra Lynn. A combination of ivories, creams, and whites complements and contrasts the furnishings, walls, cabinetry, and stone throughout the home. “It helped that our client had beautiful pieces to work with.”

The bedrooms offer deep respite, awash in Benjamin Moore’s Super White. In the primary, natural light pours in to pick up the crystalline sparkle of the quartzite fireplace, fronted by two antique pots. Roman shades balance softness with structure, fabricated in a semi-sheer Una Malan fabric. In the guest bedroom, a swivel bucket chair hits a contemporary note that makes way for two counterpoints: a delicate, vintage-style crochet bedspread and an early-19th-century Japanese screen.

The office highlights pieces from the owners’ collection as world travelers — some of which they brought back from Zaire