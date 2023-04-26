How to Decorate With White at Home

This Seven Lakes Country Club home glimmers in a coat of white.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN SCHAUER
Erasing the developer’s bold idea — a raised-panel wall of glossy squares in alternating blue and bright white — Dakota DesignWorks coated everything, including the recess, in a matte blanket of Sherwin-Williams’ Snowbound. “It’s one of our favorite whites for the desert light, and we saw the value in keeping the panels, which create dimension and shadow,” says designer Michael Walters. Both the architecture and the clients of this Seven Lakes Country Club home in Palm Springs suggested a faithful midcentury approach to the furnishings, rather than the firm’s signature: “a can’t quite put your finger on it” mix of periods. “In the corner by the window, we added a Dovetail-designed chaise lounge for naps,” Walters says. “The white Louis Poulsen pendant disappears by day.”
With a splash of Hollywood, this cocktail-ready modern kitchen gleams in bright white.
PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER
“I wanted to create a cool and refreshing yet tranquil kitchen that counteracts a hectic daily lifestyle,” says designer Michelle Boudreau of this space in her client’s Palm Springs getaway home. “Using Dunn-Edwards’ Cool December in a matte finish on the cabinetry evokes a soft touch and a soothing feel,” further enhanced by views of the lush, green golf course. “Adding linear millwork details brings in subtle dimension and interest, while lower cabinetry crafted of light bleached oak warms the space. Brass lighting complements the midcentury architecture, adding a hint of refinement and warmth.” Guests can pull up a stool for a smoothie or a sidecar.
A custom breakfast nook puts some contrast in the spotlight instead of a corner.
PHOTO COURTESY PUBLIC 311 DESIGN
Part of a rustic-modern home design that flirts with an undercurrent of Southern charm, this dining banquette by Hagit Taylor introduces contrasting darker tones. Cushioned gray bench seating divides the powerful use of black on the pedestal table base and the thin lines of the lantern-shaped pendant. A pair of simple wood bistro chairs creates a distinctive comfort factor — as only natural materials can — joined by nubby cotton pillows with tassel details for texture. Her paint color of choice was Whisper by Dunn-Edwards.
Rest takes hold in inviting white bedrooms, where nuance speaks in hushed tones.
PHOTO BY ALEXANDER VERTIKOFF
Mother-daughter design team Debra Lynn Henno and Lauren Christine Henno updated a modern-Mediterranean home in La Quinta from a “darker and heavier” state to one that is “light and airy with a desert feel,” Lauren says.
“Our vision was to create an elegant and sophisticated interior using a monochromatic palette,” says Debra Lynn. A combination of ivories, creams, and whites complements and contrasts the furnishings, walls, cabinetry, and stone throughout the home. “It helped that our client had beautiful pieces to work with.”
The bedrooms offer deep respite, awash in Benjamin Moore’s Super White. In the primary, natural light pours in to pick up the crystalline sparkle of the quartzite fireplace, fronted by two antique pots. Roman shades balance softness with structure, fabricated in a semi-sheer Una Malan fabric. In the guest bedroom, a swivel bucket chair hits a contemporary note that makes way for two counterpoints: a delicate, vintage-style crochet bedspread and an early-19th-century Japanese screen.
The office highlights pieces from the owners’ collection as world travelers — some of which they brought back from Zaire
For an alfresco self-care day, move the tub to a spa-white private patio.
PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER
“This white-on-white outdoor wet room elicits a sense of calm and a spa-like freshness,” says designer Michelle Boudreau. The retreat pairs a freestanding soaking tub with an outdoor shower, then nearly disappears to promote clarity of mind and draw the eye upward, to peek-a-boo views of the surrounding landscape. Only a glint of shine comes from the shapely tub filler. Geometric white wall tile reflects sunlight and lets the eyes get lost in its gentle relief and orderly pattern.
Adjacent indoor-outdoor showers offer the best of both worlds, wrapped in neutral hues.
PHOTO BY MIKE SCHWARTZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Interior designer Steve Kadlec of Kadlec Architecture + Design worked with Lance O’Donnell of o2 Architecture to develop the exterior and interior finish palettes for this dual-shower enclave, creating a flawless transition between inside and out. “Natural materials draw inspiration from the surrounding desert landscape to ground the home quietly on its site,” Kadlec says of this residence at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert.
“Interior and exterior materials, sheen, and color choices are all interconnected in our design thinking,” O’Donnell adds. “Thoughtfully balancing color and reflectivity gives richness to the overall composition.”
Outdoor-friendly whites promote relaxation while withstanding the weather.
PHOTO BY BETHANY NAUERT
On the pool deck of this Movie Colony home by Jessy Moss Design, crisp whites pop against the green ficus hedge and aqua pool. The Tuuci umbrellas are Aluma-Teak, “a wood-look aluminum that stands up to the elements,” Moss says. “We use snug-fitting covers on the Pier loungers from Harbour Outdoor.”
Extending the interior materials palette, white Italian marble elevates an outdoor kitchen.
PHOTO BY BETHANY NAUERT
This luxurious outdoor kitchen at Bighorn Golf Club rivals any indoor chef’s space. Designer Carla Kalwaitis set the stage for cooking, prepping, and serving guests with a classic backdrop: two colossal slabs of book-matched Calacatta marble. “The indoor kitchen and this one sit on the same plane, divided by pocket doors, so it’s a smooth continuation,” Kalwaitis says. The white island and gray cushioned stools with black bases tie into the color scheme throughout the house, designed by Whipple Russel Architects. “It’s a very linear home with a midcentury quality. We kept it really neutral, all the way to the outdoor kitchen, where the owner does plenty of entertaining.”
