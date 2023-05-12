How to Inject the Unexpected Into Your Wedding

Most weddings follow a pretty straightforward timeline: arrivals, ceremony, reception, party. It’s what you do with those proceedings that make your day indelibly you. From a poolside soirée with synchronized swimmers to a sit-down dinner accompanied by Chinese dragon dancers, couples went all out this year with surprises that made a big impact.

Blame it on the lockdowns — people are ready to party.

“We are definitely seeing more scale and ‘wow’ to our weddings in 2023 and beyond,” says Cathy O’Connell, co-founder and managing partner of planning and design group COJ Events. “Guest lists are larger, and budgets are higher. Couples are looking to create moments that surprise and bring excitement and joy to their events: unique entertainment elements, over-the-top décor, or crazy after-parties.”