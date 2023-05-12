How to Inject the Unexpected Into Your Wedding

Dragons liven up a wedding.
PHOTO BY JES WORKMAN, COURTESY AFTER THE ENGAGEMENT
Most weddings follow a pretty straightforward timeline: arrivals, ceremony, reception, party. It’s what you do with those proceedings that make your day indelibly you. From a poolside soirée with synchronized swimmers to a sit-down dinner accompanied by Chinese dragon dancers, couples went all out this year with surprises that made a big impact.
Blame it on the lockdowns — people are ready to party.
“We are definitely seeing more scale and ‘wow’ to our weddings in 2023 and beyond,” says Cathy O’Connell, co-founder and managing partner of planning and design group COJ Events. “Guest lists are larger, and budgets are higher. Couples are looking to create moments that surprise and bring excitement and joy to their events: unique entertainment elements, over-the-top décor, or crazy after-parties.”
A beer guy adds a little spice.
PHOTO BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
A flower gran puts a personal twist on tradition.
PHOTO BY MARY COSTA PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE WALK DOWN THE AISLE
You need not spend a dime to put on a show. A simple twist on tradition will create an unexpected moment that guests will talk about for years to come. From flower grandmas to beer guys passing out cans down the aisle, anything goes.
Of course, splurging makes for a great story. “One couple [drove] a sports car into their ballroom through a breakaway wall for their grand entrance,” O’Connell says. “I have always said there are no rules when it comes to wedding planning, but this year is going extreme.”