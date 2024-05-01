How to Pamper Your Pets in Greater Palm Springs

Boozehounds in Palm Springs.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Let the dogs out to eat
4 Paws Coffee Co.
Palm Springs
Opened in 2017 by Lanette Howard “for the love of coffee, food, and animals,” this pup-themed café pairs coffee service with cute dog memorabilia. You can read a book about dogs while sipping a handcrafted latte (try the honey vanilla lavender option) or a specialty shaken iced tea. Order off the human menu, with offerings like house-baked scones and sandwiches, and Fido will receive a complimentary whipped cream pup cup topped with a dog biscuit. A portion of sales supports the Sunset Rescue Ranch dog sanctuary in Landers.
Boozehounds
Palm Springs
With its specialty dog menu, Boozehounds delivers a VIP experience for both you and your canine pal. Perhaps the Weenie-tini dog martini with chicken broth, chicken whipped cream, and dog biscuit crumble will satisfy your pooch’s cravings. “It’s the favorite,” says general manager Tom Vasquez. Recommended by the Michelin Guide in 2023, the restaurant serves Mexican and Korean fusion dishes like pozole ramen and bibimbap for the pet parents. Monthly Yappy Hour fundraisers pay for adoption fees in full at Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s annual Clear the Shelters event in August. “Giving back is an important part of what we do,” says Boozehounds co-owner Bryan Rogers.
Boozehounds serves treats for pups and people.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Palm Springs Animal Shelter marketing and communications manager Anthony Mercurio poses with a very happy doggo.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA FRARY
when you can’t be there
Coachella Valley Pets
Cathedral City
“We want to be your pet’s auntie, treating your fur babies as our own,” says Jennifer Madison, who founded Coachella Valley Pets in 2019. This desert native is setting the bar high by offering two exclusive apps to grant access to your pet’s data while you’re out of town or at work. One app provides GPS coordinates to see when and where your dog is being walked while a digital photo report card shows your pet’s cutest moments in real time. Look to Madison and her team for various services like in-home pet sitting, overnight stays, walking, and a pet taxi. If your pet doesn’t bark, you’re in luck. Madison offers these services to cats, birds, fish, livestock, and small critters, too.
healthy & happy
Bones-N-Scones
Palm Springs, Palm Desert
Each Bones-N-Scones nutrition consultant is trained to the standards of the North American Veterinary Community, ensuring they’re able to provide the industry’s best nutritional advice and guidance. “Our mission is teaching customers how to get the most out of packaged foods for dogs and cats — and the occasional monkey,” says owner Kathy Hart, who opened her first storefront in 1999. The marketplace now has two locations in Palm Springs and one in Palm Desert. Serve your furry friends healthy, lip-smacking meals with all natural ingredients, including raw foods and fun custom treats like birthday cakes, frozen yogurt, mini muffins, and cookies — all made fresh in the in-house bakery.
Bones-N-Scones owner Kathy Hart offers treats for tricks.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Coachella Valley Aquatics
Indio
Find specialty fish food, shop husbandry equipment, and even adopt a new fish friend — or 10 — at Coachella Valley Aquatics. From shrimp, snails, and coral to fish, this one-stop shop will help give your wet pets long, healthy lives. If you have a specialty pet that needs custom care, you can submit special order inquiries through the website.
St. Somewhere Spa
Palm Springs
Treat your pooch to a massage by a professional dog masseuse at St. Somewhere Spa at the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. “Just like us, our canine companions can benefit from body work,” says spa director Jason Chandler. “Our dog therapist uses a combo of Swedish, myofascial release, light stretching, and sports massage to reduce stress, improve blood flow, alleviate pain, relax tight muscles, and help heal sprains.” Choose from three 45-minute therapies for your puppies, adult dogs, and senior pooches.
dress to impress
Cold Nose Warm Heart
Palm Springs
Keep your dog runway-ready with the latest styles in top-quality pet apparel. “Everything has to be the best of the best,” says owner Al Medrano, who took over this 27-year-old boutique in 2019. Anything floral is trending for summer, he shares. Pair the wear with a fabulous selection of leashes, toys, human-grade treats, and grooming supplies.
Find a new Furever friend
Animal Samaritans
Thousand Palms, Indio
Founded in 1978, this nonprofit is “the valley’s largest, most comprehensive animal welfare organization,” says CEO Tom Snyder. Find the new love-of-your-life at its no-kill shelter and adoption center. “Our mission is to work with you to provide the best cat or dog that fits your lifestyle,” explains Nena Marin, animal behavior and shelter manager. Continue giving your pet the best with clinic discounts on services including spaying and neutering, shots, oncology, and urgent care.
Claire Rogers opened Frisky Business Cat Café in Palm Springs to help kitties find their forever homes.
PHOTO BY CHRISTINA FRARY
Frisky Business Cat Café
Palm Springs
One part coffee shop, one part feline palace, this cat café partners with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter to house 12 cats until they get adopted into their forever homes. Run by animal lovers Claire Rogers and Sonny Von Cleveland (aka Mrs. and Mr. Frisky), the café is a neurodivergent workplace that educates on the therapeutic benefits of time spent with cats.