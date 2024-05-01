How to Pamper Your Pets in Greater Palm Springs

when you can’t be there

Coachella Valley Pets

Cathedral City

“We want to be your pet’s auntie, treating your fur babies as our own,” says Jennifer Madison, who founded Coachella Valley Pets in 2019. This desert native is setting the bar high by offering two exclusive apps to grant access to your pet’s data while you’re out of town or at work. One app provides GPS coordinates to see when and where your dog is being walked while a digital photo report card shows your pet’s cutest moments in real time. Look to Madison and her team for various services like in-home pet sitting, overnight stays, walking, and a pet taxi. If your pet doesn’t bark, you’re in luck. Madison offers these services to cats, birds, fish, livestock, and small critters, too.

healthy & happy

Bones-N-Scones

Palm Springs, Palm Desert

Each Bones-N-Scones nutrition consultant is trained to the standards of the North American Veterinary Community, ensuring they’re able to provide the industry’s best nutritional advice and guidance. “Our mission is teaching customers how to get the most out of packaged foods for dogs and cats — and the occasional monkey,” says owner Kathy Hart, who opened her first storefront in 1999. The marketplace now has two locations in Palm Springs and one in Palm Desert. Serve your furry friends healthy, lip-smacking meals with all natural ingredients, including raw foods and fun custom treats like birthday cakes, frozen yogurt, mini muffins, and cookies — all made fresh in the in-house bakery.