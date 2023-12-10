How to Win in a Game of Blackjack at Agua Caliente Casinos

There’s more than one way to win when it comes to blackjack at the Agua Caliente Casinos in Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, and Palm Springs. “Our optional side bets offer more opportunities to win and more excitement for our players,” says Table Games Operations Manager Nichole O’Sullivan. “The main bet on blackjack only pays even money, but if you place a side bet that pays 10-to-1, that’s an exciting payout.”

At the Agua Caliente Casinos, blackjack players choose from three optional side bets: Bust’n Loose, Player Pairs, and Push Your Luck. Guests place these side bets when they place their main bets — before the cards are dealt — for opportunities to wager on outcomes other than a card value of or closest to 21. Players can find these side bets, with payouts, listed on the table layout. “Our dealers can definitely help players learn these side bets, too,” O’Sullivan says.

Here’s what to know about the optional bets before you play your next hand.