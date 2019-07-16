Howie’s Got Talent

Was that driven into you when you were younger?

When I was younger it was considered a “problem.” It was ADHD and compulsiveness. I am very impulsive and jump before thinking but in my many decades in the business, it was worked out more positively than not. So, I’m going with the odds.

Are you surprised by the success of America’s Got Talent?

Yes. I’m just surprised that there is so much talent in this world. I’m surprised that this is even a job for me. What I am doing didn’t even exist when I started — watching talent. The show is in its 14th season; I’m in my 10th. But even before I was on it, I am doing what I was doing at home in my underpants. Now, they give me pants, a paycheck, and I get to do it in person.

What do you love most about being a judge?

I love being in the room where somebody’s hopes and dreams can come true within a matter of minutes and have their lives change forever.

Is talent, or comedy, today — getting out there — more challenging than 20 or 30 years ago? What’s changed?

It’s different. I think the challenge of getting out there and doing it are always the same as far as the level of the challenge, but the pathways are always different. When I was young, you had to get to The Comedy Store or L.A. and that’s where you were going to be seen and be launched from. Today, with the advent of social media, you could get worldwide recognition and not leave your house. Then again, not everybody has that opportunity. So you have to come up with something that is going to break through all the noise. Comedy is a little different today because of the political correctness. I loved it in ’70s and under the guys of stand-up comedy I watched … I saw people like Richard Pryor and saw him put together and build his act on the strip. Today, you have to be careful, because somebody in the audience could be recording you and it can be taken out of context. You could lose your whole career.