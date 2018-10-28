Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will honor Arelene Rosenthal and Brian Wanzek Nov. 3 at the Palm Springs Garden Party presented by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 19th Annual HRC Palm Springs Garden Party will run from 1:30-4:30p.m. at the residence of HRC donors Jane and Mark Garrison. Location will be given upon ticket purchase.

HRC is the largest national LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) advocacy organization with more than 2 million members throughout the country. The existing patchwork of legal protections for LGBTQ people in the United States leaves millions subject to uncertainty and potential discrimination.

Rosenthal and Wanzek will be presented with the Advocate for Equality Award given to members of the Greater Palm Springs community who have demonstrated a history of advocacy for the LGBT/HIV AIDS movement.