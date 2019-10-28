Agents of Change

“It was a wonderful feeling to hear that I was one of the honorees,” says the Rev. Green, who was ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1985 and retired earlier this year after 30 years of service as Senior Pastor of St. Paul in the Desert in Palm Springs.

But the Rev. Green had been an active change agent in other realms. In addition to having been the chaplain of the Palm Springs Police Department and a longtime boardmember of Desert AIDS Project, he was also elected twice to the Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education and served seven years there.

These are significant and potentially sea-changing contributions and in conversation, the Rev. Green says his passion to give back began with the onset of HIV/AIDS. In addition to meeting people in his parish who were afflicted with HIV or AIDS — those who didn’t want anyone else to know their status — he realized that many individuals sought medical care in Los Angeles to maintained anonymity. Later, when a priest died of HIV/AIDS, there was a sudden rise of compassion for the people who were suffering.