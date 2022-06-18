Momentary Cubism

There were no trade-offs in the design of this bathroom by Scott Hudgins of Laguna Beach–based Hudgins Design Group. Only solutions.

The bathroom perches above the street at Mirada Estates in Rancho Mirage and is exposed to neighboring homes, so privacy was important. No less so was the presence of glass. “The complete building design utilized floor-to-ceiling glass, and we wanted to continue that repetitious vertical rhythm for the exterior elevation,” Hudgins explains.

Glass and privacy?

His design maintains the glass line while shielding the double shower and free-standing tub with a laser-cut steel screen — all without closing it off to the mountains beyond. “We chose a geometric cube pattern with a scale large enough to see the amazing view of the Coachella Valley,” he says. “Natural light in a bathroom is a must, but the filtered daylight through the screen takes it to another level.”