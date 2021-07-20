Capturing Kaptur

But I was just so impressed with his body of work, I thought that it really needed to be a much bigger book to really showcase the scope of his work. That's how I got involved with this, and how the book came about. It was meant to also be kind of an unofficial exhibition catalog for the show.

What was it like writing with access to so much information from our subject?

Most of the time when I do a project like this, I'm starting with very little information, and building and finding stuff, which is fun. This was a completely different type of project, which I had never done before, where not only do I have the person to speak to, you're not speaking to children or whatever, and that he kept everything. I had Frank Lopez, who was the archivist at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. I would go once or twice a week for a few hours, and we would go through drawings, and as he was doing his work, he would bookmark stuff he wanted to show me.

Then it really helped as Hugh gave me all this stuff, and I went piece by piece, and became familiar with these projects from his beautiful color slides, or photographs that he had commissioned. Then there was just such a wealth of material, it was completely overwhelming, and for a long time I didn't know how to do this the right way. I really tried to do it just kind of chronologically, and sort of methodically, and he had different partnerships in his professional life. I'm interested in the people, not only the work that they've done, but the people are so important, the clients, the designer. I wanted to tell those stories too, and because that feels in the context, the cultural history of Palm Springs, which is so important.