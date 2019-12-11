Where Legends Are Made

Although he’s now 88-years-old, the well-known modernist architect Hugh Kaptur is still working and was recently featured in four events during the Modernism Week Fall Preview. Now, here’s your chance to own a custom-built, contemporary home designed by Kaptur that’s located just off Rancho Mirage’s prestigious Clancy Lane.

Sited on one-and-a-half acres in The Renaissance, this private compound lets you know you’ve arrived someplace special as soon as you enter its circular driveway and then approach the home’s entrance through a gracious colonnade accented with fountains.