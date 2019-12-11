Where Legends Are Made

Although he’s now 88-years-old, the well-known modernist architect Hugh Kaptur is still working and was recently featured in four events during the Modernism Week Fall Preview. Now, here’s your chance to own a custom-built, contemporary home designed by Kaptur that’s located just off Rancho Mirage’s prestigious Clancy Lane.
Sited on one-and-a-half acres in The Renaissance, this private compound lets you know you’ve arrived someplace special as soon as you enter its circular driveway and then approach the home’s entrance through a gracious colonnade accented with fountains.
This light and bright four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence has over 5,500 square feet. It’s distinguished by nine-foot-plus ceilings; clerestory windows; beautiful, stained concrete floors; multiple sets of sliding glass doors that open to the south-facing yard complete with a resort-style pool, in-ground spa, a covered living and dining area with a built-in grill, plus a fireplace; and panoramic mountain views.
The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, an island with seating, a pantry, and an integrated refrigerator/freezer. The room opens to two living areas, including a great room that has a fireplace, a large circular two-level wet bar, and sliding glass doors that open to the covered patio.
A spacious, south-facing master suite offers a fireplace with a granite surround, mountain views, and easy access to the pool and spa. Its en-suite is outfitted with dual sinks, solid stone surfaces, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual private toilet areas, and an oversized walk-in closet.
Two junior en-suites both open to the outdoors and have bathrooms with modern cabinets topped by granite. In addition, there’s a private bathroom in the den/office—which could be used as another junior en-suite.
A detached two-room guesthouse contains a living room with a kitchenette, along with a separate bedroom and full bathroom.
Plus, there’s an attached four-car garage, a leased solar system that’s been prepaid in full by the homeowner, and more!
The Renaissance is an exclusive 24/7, guard-gated community that was founded in 1993. Its location provides you with easy access to the area’s many restaurants and retailers, including those on nearby El Paseo Drive.
Listing price: $2,150,000
8 Strauss Terrace, Rancho Mirage
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Luxury Homes
760-409-1540
brady@bradysandahl.com
bradysandahl.com