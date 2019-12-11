brady sandahl real estate

Where Legends Are Made

Here's your chance to own a custom-built, contemporary home at The Renaissance in Rancho Mirage designed by master desert architect Hugh Kaptur.

Lawrence Karol Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

brady sandahl real estate
Sited on one-and-a-half acres in The Renaissance, this private compound lets you know you've arrived someplace special as soon as you enter its circular driveway.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BRADY SANDAHL

Although he’s now 88-years-old, the well-known modernist architect Hugh Kaptur is still working and was recently featured in four events during the Modernism Week Fall Preview. Now, here’s your chance to own a custom-built, contemporary home designed by Kaptur that’s located just off Rancho Mirage’s prestigious Clancy Lane.

Sited on one-and-a-half acres in The Renaissance, this private compound lets you know you’ve arrived someplace special as soon as you enter its circular driveway and then approach the home’s entrance through a gracious colonnade accented with fountains.

keller williams
8 Strauss Terrace Rancho Mirage

This light and bright four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence has over 5,500 square feet. It’s distinguished by nine-foot-plus ceilings; clerestory windows; beautiful, stained concrete floors; multiple sets of sliding glass doors that open to the south-facing yard complete with a resort-style pool, in-ground spa, a covered living and dining area with a built-in grill, plus a fireplace; and panoramic mountain views.

The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, an island with seating, a pantry, and an integrated refrigerator/freezer. The room opens to two living areas, including a great room that has a fireplace, a large circular two-level wet bar, and sliding glass doors that open to the covered patio.

A spacious, south-facing master suite offers a fireplace with a granite surround, mountain views, and easy access to the pool and spa. Its en-suite is outfitted with dual sinks, solid stone surfaces, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual private toilet areas, and an oversized walk-in closet.

rancho mirage pool

Two junior en-suites both open to the outdoors and have bathrooms with modern cabinets topped by granite. In addition, there’s a private bathroom in the den/office—which could be used as another junior en-suite.

A detached two-room guesthouse contains a living room with a kitchenette, along with a separate bedroom and full bathroom.

Plus, there’s an attached four-car garage, a leased solar system that’s been prepaid in full by the homeowner, and more!

The Renaissance is an exclusive 24/7, guard-gated community that was founded in 1993. Its location provides you with easy access to the area’s many restaurants and retailers, including those on nearby El Paseo Drive.

Listing price: $2,150,000

8 Strauss Terrace, Rancho Mirage

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Luxury Homes
760-409-1540
brady@bradysandahl.com
bradysandahl.com

Posts You Might Like: