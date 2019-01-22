The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation will be the lead sponsor for the upcoming exhibition “Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture” that will open Feb. 2 at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Center.

In their quarterly newsletter, PSPF also noted that it will host a cocktail reception at the Paul and Kay Selzer Residence, which was designed by Kaptur and completed in 1988, to celebrate the release of their book The Modern Architecture of Hugh Michael Kaptur, written by PSPF board member Steven Keylon. The newsletter adds that Kaptur has said, “I consider the Selzer House to be the best house that I’ve ever designed.” (Paul Selzer was an environmental attorney, and Kay met Kaptur when they both served on the Palm Springs Planning Commission.)