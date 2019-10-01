2019: The Year of Hugh Kaptur

Moruzzi, founding member of ModCom and author of six books, recounts the chain of events: “Gary Johns and I were literally standing at the counter at the Planning Department while the demolition permit was about to be granted,” Moruzzi recalls. “I called our attorney and she in turn called the Palm Springs’ City Attorney.”

ModCom’s attorney, Amy Minteer, followed her call with an urgent email citing some cases supporting ModCom’s position: “…if the City were to grant a permit for the demolition of any of the buildings that make up the Tahquitz Plaza, the Palm Springs Modern Committee appeals that approval pursuant to Palm Springs Municipal Code section 8.04.340 for all the reasons stated herein. Such permit must be suspended until such time as the Building Code Appeals Board can hear the matter.”

That fast maneuvering saved the day, says Moruzzi.

Fast forward a bit and the embattled complex has been granted a Class 1 Historic Site. “The Class 1 meant it couldn’t be torn down,” adds Kaptur. New owner, Scott Timberlake, hired preservation architect Susan Secoy Jensen, to guide him through the process of restoration. Timberlake wanted to pay tribute to Kaptur by changing the complex’s name to Kaptur Plaza, which is now a vibrant community gathering space and viable commercial center once again with a new location for Koffi and a new wine bar, V Wine Lounge.

The California Preservation Foundation with its 2019 Preservation Design Award is recognizing the preservation of Kaptur Plaza for restoration at the 36th Annual California Preservation Awards. The award recipients are selected by a jury of professionals in the fields of architecture, engineering, planning, and history, as well as architecture critics and journalists.

“Kaptur Plaza’s restoration is a testament to the preservation community’s commitment to working relentlessly to save a local treasure from imminent demolition,” says Cindy Heitzman, executive director of the California Preservation Foundation. “The building itself is a fine example of a particular architectural moment, and the restoration breathes new life into the structure. This story of Kaptur Plaza is truly the story of a community coming together to preserve its heritage, and we encourage cities across the state to look to Palm Springs as an example of preservation done right.”

• READ NEXT: See the Best House Kaptur Says He Ever Designed.