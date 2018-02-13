A day of pups and ponies helped raise valuable contributions to the The Bianca Rae Foundation, The Humane Society of the Desert, and Loving all Animals during the Sixth annual Faith, Hope, and Pups event on Jan. 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Many animal partners from the Coachella Valley and abroad participated in featuring their animals available for adoption. More than 250 guests also participated in a shopping extravaganza as part of the event’s offerings.

Humane Society of the Desert – Save A Pet Inc.

P.O. Box 2922

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-329-0203

orphanpet.com