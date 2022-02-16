You’re Preapproved

From where did you pull inspiration?

I’m super inspired by the Case Study House program, midcentury California architecture, and the Bauhaus ideals of function first, then form follows — not allowing the space to dictate how you live in it, but allowing how one lives in the space to dictate how you design it. The cabin is a highly functional 800 square feet. The materiality came from that movement also, where material pallets are simple, low-maintenance, and a bit experimental.

How did you test the design?

I came up with the general concept then probed a few of my existing clients, particularly those who have rental properties in the High Desert or are flipping homes up there. They were a good testing ground for what is rentable and what they need in a premium-finished, one-bedroom cabin.

Why did you decide against prefab?

I explored going a prefab route. A lot of people don’t know this, but prefab is typically a little more expensive than site-build. There’s still all of the site work and buttoning up that has to be done. You still have to pour your foundation and do all your utilities. You still have to have a general contractor of your own to assemble it on site. I wanted this to be relatively affordable for people, and the way to do that was site-built. So, it’s not prefab, but it’s pre-designed and pre-permitted.

How do you see the cabins being used?

A weekend escape, a self-contained backyard guest house, or a weekly rental. The first two will be ready in May so we can do tours. I’m working on a two-bedroom, two-bath version now.