We often view art in an isolated setting. But if one experiences it within the context of the creative process, there is potential for a deeper understanding of the work itself. This is precisely what the yearly, self-guided Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours allows patrons to do. More than 100 artists in the Morongo Basin open their studios and interact with visitors in their work-spaces — areas usually kept separate from where their finished pieces are displayed.

Another powerful aspect of the tour is the ability to immerse oneself in not only the artist environment, but also the natural surroundings that shape the work. For Pioneertown potters and Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours veterans Amara and Thomas Alban of MazAmar Pottery, who moved to the High Desert after seeking a place “where the artists live,” the landscape plays a major factor in creation. “We weren’t even potters before moving here,” Amara says. “The desert did it to us. We’re influenced by our surroundings; the landscape, colors, even the climate contribute to our aesthetic and inspiration.”