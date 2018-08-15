The corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs is about to change forever.
As the opening of Hyatt’s luxury hotel offering Andaz Palm Springs is on the horizon for 2019, what was once a sleepy intersection is going to become part of the walk appeal of downtown Palm Springs.
Occupying a 4.1 acre lot that has been vacant for years, the Andaz will be a collection of six buildings that comprise the mixed-use hotel. The first floor will feature 12-15 shops and meeting rooms with private terraces in 25,000 square feet of space, while the hotel will begin one floor up. A self-parking public garage with an entrance off of Alejo Road will also be part of the first floor, and valet parking will be available as part of a resort fee for hotel guests.
“As you go up to the second floor, it’s a collection of small buildings and bungalows on an elevated terrace, so you’re looking at downtown Palm Springs, and the San Jacinto Mountains in the background… The main pool is overlooking downtown with cabanas that are also overlooking downtown,” says Ben Fairchild, director of Sales, Marketing & Events for the Andaz.
The modern look and bent toward a luxury village atmosphere integrates the 13-suite, 150-room hotel in step with the hotel and retail revitalization that is happening just a couple of blocks south in downtown Palm Springs
The Andaz had initially been scheduled to open in 2016, but construction stalled for several months, prompting Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon to jokingly refer to its monolithic concrete columns obelisks as Palm Springs’ “Stonehenge” at one point. Over the past year, construction has progressed quickly and is on target for 2019, Fairchild says.
While the destination hotel will attract vacationers, there is also a concerted effort being made to make it a hangout for locals. “We’ve got a 4,300 square foot main bar that breaks into three areas and a smaller boardroom as well,” Fairchild says. “So from a leisure standpoint, we have fun activities and a great food and beverage experience. Then from a meeting space standpoint, we’re very conducive to corporate and group events.”
The “spa pool” will sit in the southeast corner of the hotel, and provide a more subdued atmosphere for those guests and spa clients looking more for quiet relaxation.
The Andaz will bring two new poolside dining experiences to Palm Springs’ already growing collection of eateries. “The main restaurant – which is going to be an Argentinian or South American inspired kind of share-plate restaurant and bar – will be overlooking the pool…and an additional dining outlet will have a pool bar as well,” says Fairchild.
Standard guest rooms are about 400 square feet with floor to ceiling windows and a private patio, Fairchild says. Further details regarding room amenities are still being ironed out. “The Presidential Suite and Junior Presidential Suites overlook the pool, downtown, and the mountains,” Fairchild says. “Then there are 11 additional suites that range in size from 800 to 1000 square feet.”
The Adnaz Palm Springs will also feature a fitness center and a full-service spa, but details are not yet available.