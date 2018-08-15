The modern look and bent toward a luxury village atmosphere integrates the 13-suite, 150-room hotel in step with the hotel and retail revitalization that is happening just a couple of blocks south in downtown Palm Springs

The Andaz had initially been scheduled to open in 2016, but construction stalled for several months, prompting Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon to jokingly refer to its monolithic concrete columns obelisks as Palm Springs’ “Stonehenge” at one point. Over the past year, construction has progressed quickly and is on target for 2019, Fairchild says.

While the destination hotel will attract vacationers, there is also a concerted effort being made to make it a hangout for locals. “We’ve got a 4,300 square foot main bar that breaks into three areas and a smaller boardroom as well,” Fairchild says. “So from a leisure standpoint, we have fun activities and a great food and beverage experience. Then from a meeting space standpoint, we’re very conducive to corporate and group events.”

The “spa pool” will sit in the southeast corner of the hotel, and provide a more subdued atmosphere for those guests and spa clients looking more for quiet relaxation.

The Andaz will bring two new poolside dining experiences to Palm Springs’ already growing collection of eateries. “The main restaurant – which is going to be an Argentinian or South American inspired kind of share-plate restaurant and bar – will be overlooking the pool…and an additional dining outlet will have a pool bar as well,” says Fairchild.

Standard guest rooms are about 400 square feet with floor to ceiling windows and a private patio, Fairchild says. Further details regarding room amenities are still being ironed out. “The Presidential Suite and Junior Presidential Suites overlook the pool, downtown, and the mountains,” Fairchild says. “Then there are 11 additional suites that range in size from 800 to 1000 square feet.”

The Adnaz Palm Springs will also feature a fitness center and a full-service spa, but details are not yet available.

