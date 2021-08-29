Say Cheese!

What the Palm Springs franchise could look like when it's finished.

The press release says you plan to open in November. Do you think it will be before Gay Pride weekend (Nov. 5-7) or after?

We are trying to open as quickly as possible. Yes, we are definitely trying to be open on the weekend of Gay Pride. We are hiring a plan expediter to try to speed up the process. We're just waiting for our architectural drawings right now. It will give us a better idea of the exact time. We have already hired our human resource and payroll services. We also have our marketing services, and our publicist.

The release also mentioned later evening hours. What store hours do you plan to have?

We'll open at 10 a.m. every day of the week and close at midnight Sunday to Thursday. Friday and Saturday, we'll close at 2:30 a.m. If we see that there is demand after midnight during the week, we will adapt the hours, but first it will be open until midnight.

The press release mentioned your desire to use the franchise to give back to the community. How will you do this?

We work together with Desert Arc. We are hiring people with disabilities. We are hiring seniors. We're hiring veterans; second chance and we are very inclusive. There're different things that we are planning to be involved, like being a part of the homeless shelters and raising money for them. We also have a program where any organization can set up a fundraiser on our website. They can sign up and determine the day and time. Then they will get a percentage of the proceeds from everybody that comes in during that period of time and mentions the fundraiser. Any nonprofit can sign up for that.

Why is that an important component for you in opening this business?

I just want to treat others like I would like to be treated.

