Sabores Handcrafted Ice Cream, Coachella

A little over a year ago, siblings Jesse Garcia and Connie Garcia-Preciado opened Sabores, where they serve ice cream and shave ice (18 varieties of each at last count) inspired by Latin flavors. Fresh fruit-centric shave ice gets a savory kick from peppers and spices (think mango with a dash of Tajín or watermelon with chilies). “They’re very refreshing and light. I put very little sugar in it,” says Jesse, a Coachella-born culinary school grad who has worked in kitchens across the valley and has been perfecting his recipes for years. “I want you to taste the flavor, to taste the fruit.” The ice creams, meanwhile, have a whimsical Willy-Wonka-in-Mexico flair, mixed with chunks of Gansito cake or the peanut candy mazapán.

760-777-2917